Chris Paul tried to play it off with a smirk and a joke, but his interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday morning nevertheless was awkward given the situation the veteran point guard finds himself in.

Paul is expected to be traded by the Phoenix Suns, though the landing spot for the 12-time NBA All-Star has not yet been finalized.

Paul initially was thought to be headed to the Wizards in part of the package for longtime Washington guard Bradley Beal, but multiple reports came out after that initial report suggesting Paul could land elsewhere in a three-team deal.

Paul was asked about the impending trade by host Michael Strahan, and admitted he was caught of guard.

“I was surprised, too,” Paul told Strahan, who expressed his own feelings of surprise. “I found out on the plane yesterday flying here (to New York) for this (interview). In this league, anything can happen. So you just figure out what’s next.”

Chris Paul says he found out on a flight to NYC on Sunday about reports of being traded to the Washington Wizards by the Phoenix Suns.@CP3#NBA pic.twitter.com/MbDpnf129h — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 19, 2023

Paul then was asked to confirm he found out when heading to New York, which he responded: “Absolutely.”

Strahan tried to play it off with a joke of his own and acknowledged how Paul was trying to be professional in the situation.

Paul responded with a smirk: “Yeah… What’s happening?”

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly are expected to pursue a reunion with Paul. And while the Wizards would welcome Paul in Washington, they’re reportedly open to working with him to find a contender should he want that. Meanwhile, Beal reportedly chose the Suns over the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings.