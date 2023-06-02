Chris Sale ‘Likely’ Headed For IL As Red Sox Await MRI Results

BOSTON — Just 24 hours after his injury, the Red Sox are still waiting on the results of Chris Sale’s MRI.

They already have bad news, however, as Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided an update on Sale prior to the start of Boston’s weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays. That update unfortunately included the two worst words in Major League Baseball.

“He had the MRI this morning,” Cora said Friday. “We’re still waiting on the results, we gotta see the doctor so we don’t know where we’re at. It’s a possible (injured list stint) of course, information wise that’s all I can give you.”

Sale, who once again looked like Boston’s ace over the course of his five previous starts, left the Red Sox’s win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night at Fenway Park with what the team described as “shoulder soreness.” The removal was a bit awkward, as Sale began to get hit hard in the third inning after sailing through the first two — picking up five strikeouts along the way. The 35-year-old gave up four doubles in a six batter stretch. Cora and a Red Sox trainer made a mound visit to check on Sale, but returned to the dugout and kept him out there. Sale would immediately walk Nick Senzel and get pulled after another mound visit.

An IL stint could either be precautionary or the worst news possible for Boston, they just don’t know which it is yet. It sounds like the Red Sox will place Sale on the injured list even if he’s just dealing with soreness, as Cora mentioned that as the likely move to pull Corey Kluber off the paternity list. The length of that stay is dependent on the results of the aforementioned MRI.

The Red Sox will move forward, opening up a four-game series with the Rays on Friday at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10p.m. ET live on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.