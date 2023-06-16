Conor McGregor Accused Of Sexual Assault At NBA Finals Game

Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per TMZ. McGregor has denied the allegation.

The Miami Police Department has been investigating the incident since Sunday, per TSN Sports’ Aaron Bronsteter. The Heat also are helping out in the investigation. UFC said it was aware of the allegations and would allow the legal process to play out, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

The former UFC champion was at Kaseya Center on June 9, where he performed an in-game skit with the Heat mascot.

The survivor’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, alleged in letters that TMZ obtained McGregor “violently” sexually assaulted a woman inside of a men’s bathroom during the game. The letters also alleged the NBA and Heat security guards separated the woman and her friend and forced her into a restroom McGregor and his security guard already were in.

“In the letters, Mitchell says ‘security refused to let (the woman) exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom,'” TMZ reported Thursday. “The lawyer then claims McGregor emerged from inside of a handicap stall ‘and shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.'”

TMZ on Friday released video of the alleged incident, which was shot around midnight after the game, and it showed McGregor grabbing a woman’s arm and taking her into a men’s restroom with others following. Security stood in front to prevent anyone else from entering.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” McGregor’s attorney, Barbara R. Llanes told TMZ. “Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

ESPN’s Phil Murphy tweeted Thursday that McGregor arrived at Game 4 early in the third quarter. He claimed he did not see the 34-year-old did not leave his courtside seat and noted security was tight around the former champion.

This is the third time McGregor has been accused of sexual assault — a woman made allegations occurring in a Dublin hotel, and McGregor was arrested in on the French island of Corsica. McGregor was not prosecuted for the former allegation, and charges were dropped for the latter allegation in 2020.