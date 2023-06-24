New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter put together a Hall of Fame career wearing pinstripes.

It’s tough to imagine Jeter, who played all 20 years of his career with the Yankees, in any another jersey, especially that of the archrival Red Sox. But David Ortiz sure tried.

Ortiz and Jeter were together Saturday as part of the FOX broadcast team across the pond for this weekend’s London Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. During postgame coverage, Ortiz revealed he had a gift for his former foe.

Ortiz hilariously got Jeter a Red Sox jersey with the former Yankees captain’s famed No. 2 and his name on the back of it. Jeter never came close to putting it on, though, tossing the jersey aside once he found out what it was.

“Come on, man,” Ortiz said. “That’s a gift.”

After getting the Red Sox jersey out of the way, Jeter, who joined the sports media world with FOX this year after stepping down as the Miami Marlins’ CEO in February of 2022, played into the joke.

“It’s been a great time spending it with you guys here,” Jeter said with Ortiz cracking up. “You won’t see me anymore. It’s my last day at FOX.”

Give to Ortiz, an ultimate prankster, to get the better of Jeter once again.