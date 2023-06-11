Red Sox Great David Ortiz Featured In Latest MLB Promo

Boston Red Sox fans watched David Ortiz put the City of Boston on his back many times throughout his legendary 14-year baseball career, and he has maintained a close relationship with the ball club following his 2016 retirement.

Fans of the loveable power hitter have had the opportunity to see him grow as an analyst for the sport he loves.

On Saturday, Fox Sports released a new promo for the Major League Baseball London Series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals featuring MLB legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, along with Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt arriving to pick up Ortiz for the trip to London with Rodriguez repeatedly calling for “Papi.” Ortiz opens the door wearing a rather festive British Beefeater.

Big Papi is all dressed and ready for the London Series ????



Watch the @Cubs take on the @Cardinals across the pond.



?: June 24 on FOX pic.twitter.com/woSFIyyToE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 11, 2023

The series at London Stadium will feature the Cardinals and Cubs in a two-game set on June 24-25. This is the second series to be played across the pond with the New York Yankees sweeping the Red Sox in the inaugural series in 2019.