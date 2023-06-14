Garrett Whitlock spent nearly the identical amount of innings pitching out of the bullpen as he did as a starter last season for the Boston Red Sox.

But the Red Sox wanted to solidify Whitlock’s role this year, turning him into a full-time starter despite him posting better numbers as a reliever.

The transition into his new role has come with some hiccups, including a stint on the injured list. Promising flashes have been there as well with Whitlock turning in one of his better outings of the season last Friday when he went toe-to-toe with Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole and held the New York Yankees to one earned run over 6 1/3 innings.

Whitlock doesn’t take sole responsibility for his success, though, and instead praised the help he received from a teammate that has allowed him to see positive results on the mound as a starter.

“With pitch selection and reading at-bats, (Corey) Kluber has helped me tremendously,” Whitlock told reporters after the start against the Yankees, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’ve talked to him in the dugout, going over our pitches and everything and he’s been a huge help, trying to help me read swings and see what I see, pitch after pitch.”

Whitlock, who was a high-leverage arm out of the bullpen in his first season with the Red Sox in 2021, has posted a 3-2 record with a 4.78 ERA in six starts as he gets set to toe the rubber in the series finale against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Fenway Park.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Kluber has taken Whitlock under his wing. The two-time Cy Young Award winner entered the season as Boston’s elder statesman in the starting rotation before being banished to the bullpen and has a wealth of knowledge from pitching 13 years in the big leagues. And Whitlock told McAdam prior to his latest start that the two have similar personalities as well.

“I think he makes a connection because of how great of a pitching mind he is,” Whitlock told MassLive’s Sean McAdam. “He understands pitching so well that he knows my stuff, so it’s a matter of, ‘OK, with your stuff, how would you about this?’ He’ll play out scenarios sitting next to me: ‘So he fouled off a 0-and-0 heater and fouled it back to the right — what would you throw next?’

“He’s continually trying to engage my mind by telling me what he’s learned. It’s a cool way to stay engaged in the game and keep growing as a starter, (thinking), ‘OK, if I’m pitching, what would I do here?'”

For Kluber, it’s also all about taking on the role that he saw veterans in Cleveland assume when he was getting started, and he’s equally impressed by how Whitlock continues to produce this season.

“Guys kind of talked to me when I was younger (and pointed out) stuff that I was maybe unaware of,” Kluber told McAdam. “I think it’s hats off to (Whitlock) for asking, for wanting to learn. The talent and physical skills speak for themselves, but to be in the situation he’s in, to be really in his first full season as a starter and trying to find ways on the fringe to make improvements, says a lot about his makeup.”