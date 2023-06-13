Jamal Murray does not believe the Nuggets will be one-and-done in the NBA Finals.

Denver made the most of the franchise’s first trip to basketball’s stage. Nikola Jokic and company made quick work of the Eastern Conference champion Heat, knocking off Miami in five games to claim the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The championship triumph marked a sweet ending to a long, difficult journey for these Nuggets, who dealt with multiple injuries to key players in recent years, including Murray. And shortly after Denver finished the climb to the NBA’s mountaintop, the star point guard confidently looked ahead to the future.

“I knew once we were healthy, we could do it,” Murray told ESPN in the Nuggets’ locker room after his team’s 94-89 Game 5 win. “So this was long overdue.

“I think this is the first of many.”

Jokic’s reaction to Denver’s title unsurprisingly was far more subdued. The superstar big man merely noted the job was done and players now can go home.

As for Murray’s prediction, oddsmakers currently like the Nuggets’ chances of winning back-to-back championships. As of Tuesday morning, Denver is tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to be the last team standing in the 2023-24 season.