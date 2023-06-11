Justin Turner Highlights Benefit Of Joining Red Sox Over Yankees

Justin Turner is already grateful for one of the undervalued benefits of signing with the Boston Red Sox, which was brought up during Saturday night’s matchup against the New York Yankees.

Turner, who signed a two-year deal with Boston this past offseason, got a first-hand view of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, which even allowed the 38-year-old to jokingly highlight perhaps the biggest benefit of his free agency decision: The freedom to keep his beard, which if Turner signed with the Yankees, wouldn’t have been allowed per New York’s rules of maintaining a clean-shaved face with short hair.

“Yeah that definitely went into the thought process,” Turner jokingly admitted, as seen on FOX Sports’ live broadcast.

Perhaps the biggest staple to Turner, all on-field play aside, would be his shaggy red beard. Therefore, wouldn’t be a surprise if considering New York’s outdated team policy, Turner wasn’t looking to consider joining the Yankees and sport a new look before the season.

Nevertheless, just 61 games into his debut campaign with the Red Sox, Turner shared a brief but glowing review of Boston.

“Boston’s a great city, especially going up there with the basketball team, the Bruins and us getting started; the city’s really buzzing,” Turner said. “… I’ve kind of been joking; if I was a left-handed hitter at Fenway I’d probably have like 30 doubles already with how many times I’ve flown out deep to right (field).”