Keegan Bradley Backs Jay Monahan As PGA Tour Players Await Answers

Keegan Bradley is among the mass of PGA Tour players still seeking answers as to what will transpire between the Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). But Bradley is willing to give it time and see how it unfolds.

“Well, I think we were all shocked because no one knew anything and nobody would have ever expected this to happen,” Bradley told NESN.com last week before the start of the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.

“But, you know, I have faith in (commissioner) Jay Monahan. And I think he has our best interest, and I’ll continue to support him and the PGA Tour.”

Bradley, a New England native who went on to win the Tour’s lone stop in the region last weekend, believes players’ temperament cooled down in the weeks since the initial bombshell.

News of the merge between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF first broke June 6 before the RBC Canadian Open. It prompted an unsurprising backlash from Tour players, who reportedly criticized Monahan and called for him to step down in a players-only meeting that week.

The 2023 U.S. Open was held the following week at Los Angeles Country Club, but when players returned for the Tour event at TPC River Highlands another meeting was held.

“I think it was (toned down) from what I heard. I think the shock had sort of worn off,” Bradley told NESN.com. “I wasn’t at the Canada one, I heard that got pretty heated. You know, I think everybody needs to sit back and watch this unfold because nobody really knows. I don’t even think the guys involved know how this is gonna shake out.

“So I know what I’m gonna do, what everyone’s gonna do is just keep playing,” Bradley continued. “We know that the executives of the Tour have our best interests at heart.”

According to a report from The Athletic on Monday, the future of LIV Golf remains uncertain as it now falls under the control of the PGA Tour. It’s far from the only aspect that remains uncertain, however.