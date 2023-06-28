Kristaps Porzingis Playing In FIBA World Cup Has Celtics Fans Nervous

Celtics fans seemingly continue to suffer from Danilo Gallinari-related PTSD, as depicted Wednesday when it was announced Kristaps Porzingis would take part in the FIBA World Cup this summer.

Porzingis, who Boston acquired last week in a three-team trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, will represent Latvia in the country’s first-ever World Cup.

For those who might need a refresher, Gallinari, who also was included in the deal for Porzingis, suffered a torn ACL while playing overseas during a FIBA World Cup qualifier last summer. It caused Gallinari to miss the entire 2022-23 campaign after Boston signed the veteran sharpshooter in hopes he would be an influential piece in a title run.

Fast forward to Wednesday and many Green Teamers expressed their concern about Porzingis playing in the tournament this offseason.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s what some of them had to say:

If I’m the Celtics, I’m begging this dude not to play after what happened with Gallo last year. https://t.co/7Uk9HLzEIj — Celtics Realist☘️ (@celtics_realist) June 28, 2023

celtics absolutely should stop that idiot from playing in this https://t.co/JEmLJXTfrN — J.R. (@getjoesoxon) June 28, 2023

please don’t pull a gallo https://t.co/6SgdSnLyi6 — luke (@b0stonluke) June 28, 2023

No no no pls not this again https://t.co/RFtpUXNacG — mike sullivan (@mikesul50348833) June 28, 2023

Porzingis will be under contract for $36 million in 2023-24 after picking up his player option. The C’s reportedly are interested in extending Porzingis, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given they dealt Smart in order to bring the 27-year-old to Boston. However, Green Teamers might appreciate it if Boston were to hold off tying more money to Porzingis until he’s able to return to Celtics.