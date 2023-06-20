The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have signed ex-Patriots running back Sony Michel, the team announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

A familiar face in the royal + sol. 👀



Welcome back, @Flyguy2stackz! pic.twitter.com/ZBJaQnOnfL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 20, 2023

Michel was a first-round draft pick for New England in 2018. In his three-year stint with the Patriots, Michel rushed for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns in 28 starts and won a Super Bowl title.

The Rams traded for the 28-year-old ahead of the 2021 season, and he put up some impressive numbers. Michel led the squad in rushing with 845 yards on 208 carries along with four touchdowns, earning a Super Bowl LVI ring.

The Rams are bringing him back after he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2022 season — he was cut by the Miami Dolphins at the end of training camp. With the Chargers he had a career-low year, recording just 106 yards on 36 carries.

The addition of Michel brings some veteran experience to the Rams’ running back room, which consists of rookie Zach Evans, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers and Cam Akers.