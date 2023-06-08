Mercedes Moné-‘Forbidden Door’ Report Teases Future AEW Plans

Mercedes Moné had a strong beginning to her post-WWE run this year, and it could get even bigger if she appears for its biggest pro wrestling rival.

The former Sasha Banks did not re-sign with WWE reportedly due to differences in her compensation. It ended a long dispute that began in May when Moné and Naomi walked out of a “RAW” taping and never appeared on television again.

Since then, Moné made her debut at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s “Wrestle Kingdom 17” on Jan. 4. She challenged IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi and beat her at “Battle in the Valley” on Feb. 18. Moné’s title run ended at 64 days after losing to Mayu Iwatani at “Stardom All Star Grand Queendom.” Moné’s last event was “Resurgence” on May 21 when she lost in the finals for the Strong Women’s Championship to Willow Nightingale. She suffered an ankle injury during the match with an unknown timeline for her return.

Moné proved to be a draw for NJPW and its sister promotion Stardom. “Battle in the Valley” quickly sold out after she was announced for the card. “Stardom All Star Grand Queendom” reportedly had the most pay-per-view buys and attendance in company history. And “Resurgence” drew nearly 3,000 fans, which was the most since the company’s 2019 show at Madison Square Garden.

Her popularity obviously drew interest from AEW founder and president Tony Khan, who had “significant discussions” with Moné to appear at “Forbidden Door” on June 25, according to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso. The pay-per-view features dream matches between AEW and NJPW talent.

Moné’s injury likely takes her out of appearing at Scotiabank Arena, but it would not be a surprise if the 31-year-old makes her AEW debut in the future. Her contract status with NJPW is up in the air, but her appearance in AEW would not deter her from coming back to NJPW or Stardom since AEW is more lenient on stars wrestling at other promotions, unlike WWE.

While fans had mixed reviews of her post-WWE appearance on Jan. 4, it’s clear Moné has shaken that off to become one of the top stars outside of WWE.