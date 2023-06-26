NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Has ‘Serious Interest’ In Joining This Team

The Celtics kicked off the NBA offseason with a splash, but an Eastern Conference foe might have an opportunity to create a tidal wave.

Damian Lillard’s uncertain future in Portland remains one of the hottest topics in the league. According to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report, Lillard and his agent are set to meet with the team Monday to discuss the franchise’s direction. Although the Trail Blazers recently added some optimism in the form of third-overall draft pick Scoot Henderson, the organization doesn’t figure to contend for an NBA championship for the foreseeable future.

The same can’t be said for the reigning East champion Miami Heat, who reportedly are an appealing potential destination for Lillard.

“Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat, who would surely love to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported Monday. “If it reaches this point — and there’s still an ‘if’ here considering all the times Lillard chose not to ask out before — Lillard’s wishes would matter a great deal because of the enormity of his contract.

“With four seasons and a combined $216 million left on his deal (including a player option worth $63 million in the 2026-27 season), the prospect of a team trading for Lillard against his wishes is hard to fathom. So while he doesn’t have the kind of no-trade clause that played such a pivotal part in the recent Bradley Beal trade from Washington to Phoenix, his leverage in the situation is similar.”

Lillard might have already teased his interest in the Heat on Friday when he hopped on Instagram Live while Will Smith’s “Miami” played in the background. The same day, Butler used Instagram to show the world he had been listening to one of Lillard’s own songs.

The Celtics recently became the 2024 NBA championship favorite upon their acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, but that surely would change if Lillard ends up in South Beach.