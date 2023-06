Before Tuesday night’s game at Fenway Park, NESN welcomed OUT MetroWest into the studio before the game to discuss the organization’s mission, the Pride Night celebration, and more.

OUT MetroWest is a non-profit that aims to create spaces and opportunities for LGBTQIA+ youth and adults alike to feel seen and thrive.

