NFL Rumors: New Detail On Aaron Rodgers-Patriots Report

Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Green Bay Packers soured in recent years, and it seemed possible the four-time MVP quarterback would make his way to the New England Patriots.

That’s what radio host Crag Carton threw out Thursday. Rodgers was dealt to the New York Jets, and it didn’t really seem like there were that many serious suitors for the All-Pro QB.

Rodgers to New England didn’t gain a ton of steam, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said during a Friday morning appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show that it was his “understanding” that the Jets were the only team seriously trying to acquire Rodgers.

Breer didn’t rule out the possibility of the Patriots making contact with Rodgers’ agent to gauge interest in a move to New England, but it doesn’t seem like Bill Belichick was willing to give up valuable assets to acquire Rodgers.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi also didn’t believe Rodgers to the Patriots was a serious possibility in his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

There still are questions about Mac Jones, which likely is why the Patriots are doing their best to court DeAndre Hopkins to bolster the team’s offense.

It would have been an interesting move to bring in Rodgers to see what he could have done with the Patriots offense, but Breer pointed out that the potential of the Jets’ young roster likely was a selling point in getting Rodgers to New York.