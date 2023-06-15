While those in New England continue to drool over the potential of DeAndre Hopkins leaving his visit with a contract in hand, another long-running Patriots rumor gained a little more steam.

Did the Patriots make an attempt at trading for Aaron Rodgers? Those in New York seem to believe they did.

“Aaron Rodgers almost wasn’t a Jet,” New York-based radio host Crag Carton said Thursday on “The Carton Show.” “The New England Patriots made an offer to the Green Bay Packers to get Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers heard it and his agent said, ‘No! We ain’t playing for New England. We want to be a Jet.’ “

Though Rodgers-to-the-Patriots rumors never gained the kind of steam as others have this offseason, there were points in which it seemed like a real possibility that he might wind up in New England. This, however, is the first report that Bill Belichick and company actually did go after the four-time MVP.

When it became clear Rodgers would depart Green Bay after 18 seasons, the Patriots were never really an option. It was always the Jets or the San Francisco 49ers/Las Vegas Raiders.

If Carton is to be believed, New England could be added to the list.

The fact of the matter is a deal never even came close enough to be reported in real time. Instead, the Patriots will be facing Rodgers twice this season instead of sharing a work place with him.