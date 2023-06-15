DeAndre Hopkins visited the Tennessee Titans last week and the New England Patriots this week.

This obviously is significant in that he’d provide a much-needed boost to either offense. But it’s even more fascinating when you consider Hopkins’ ties to each organization, something Pat McAfee noted Thursday on his podcast.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel worked on the Texans’ defensive coaching staff for four seasons (2014-17) while Hopkins cemented himself as one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers with Houston.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was Houston’s head coach during that stretch and ultimately was responsible for trading Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals before the 2020 campaign.

Normally, it would be unsurprising to see two coaches recruit a star player they’re familiar with. But in the case of Hopkins, it’s notable because there were rumors about Hopkins not wanting to practice. And yet, both Vrabel and O’Brien appear willing to work with Hopkins again, suggesting any such concerns are overblown.

“I think what’s interesting about the D-Hop story is there were rumors about, you know, practice and all that other stuff,” McAfee said. “The people that are seemingly interested are all people that have been around him before.

” … People that are familiar with him are the most interested in bringing him in.”

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowl selection who was released by Arizona last month, visited New England on Wednesday and Thursday, with MassLive’s Mark Daniels reporting the wide receiver’s trip to Gillette Stadium was “positive on both sides.”

Whether that leads to a contract with the Patriots remains to be seen — NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport suggested Wednesday that Hopkins might take his time in making a free agency decision — but it’s clearly an encouraging sign for New England.

So, too, is the photo Hopkins posted to his Instagram story Thursday evening.