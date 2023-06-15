Ex-NFL GM Sums Up Magnitude Of Patriots Potentially Adding DeAndre Hopkins

If DeAndre Hopkins joins the Patriots, one former NFL executive believes the impact of the signing won’t be limited to New England.

Bill Belichick and company appear to be very serious about adding Hopkins, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May. The Patriots reportedly made their interest clear to the wideout’s representation almost immediately after he hit the open market and New England was the second stop on Hopkins’ free agency tour.

Mike Tannenbaum, for one, is fascinated by Hopkins’ situation. Not only does the former New York Jets general manager believe “Nuk” can transform the Patriots offense, but he also thinks the five-time Pro Bowl selection could turn a highly competitive division on its head.

“In Arizona, they averaged six more points per game in games he played,” Tannebaum said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Now, all of a sudden, you put DeAndre Hopkins at the top of that batting order. Now, (JuJu) Smith-Schuster becomes the two that he really is. Mike Gesicki, Hunter Henry — two really good tight ends — and a star at running back in Rhamondre Stevenson. A very good offense with a championship defense. That defense was third in defensive efficiency, it should be even better this year. I think this is the most intriguing storyline left in the NFL because Hopkins in New England, to me, could change the entire AFC East.”

There apparently is a good chance that Tannenbaum will get to see his expectation play out. There reportedly is optimism in Foxboro, Mass. about the Patriots’ chances of landing Hopkins.