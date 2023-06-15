DeAndre Hopkins’ meeting with the Patriots apparently included some quality time with the franchise’s best player.

Hopkins on Thursday used his Instagram story to share a photo from New England’s locker room with star edge rusher Matthew Judon. The free agent receiver visited the Patriots Wednesday and Thursday, with the meeting reportedly being “positive on all sides.”

Take a look:

As of late Thursday afternoon, there wasn’t an indication of whether Hopkins could sign with the Patriots before leaving Foxboro, Mass. The 31-year-old met with the Titans last weekend but left Tennessee without a new deal.

Some reports indicate Hopkins could sign by the end of the week. Others suggest he could draw out his free agency process until late July — if not later.

Is Hopkins’ photo with Judon a precursor to great news for Patriots fans? We’ll just have to wait and see.

More Football:

Where DeAndre Hopkins Situation Stands After Patriots Visit

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images