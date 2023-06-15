DeAndre Hopkins’ meeting with the Patriots apparently included some quality time with the franchise’s best player.

Hopkins on Thursday used his Instagram story to share a photo from New England’s locker room with star edge rusher Matthew Judon. The free agent receiver visited the Patriots Wednesday and Thursday, with the meeting reportedly being “positive on all sides.”

Take a look:

As of late Thursday afternoon, there wasn’t an indication of whether Hopkins could sign with the Patriots before leaving Foxboro, Mass. The 31-year-old met with the Titans last weekend but left Tennessee without a new deal.

Some reports indicate Hopkins could sign by the end of the week. Others suggest he could draw out his free agency process until late July — if not later.

Is Hopkins’ photo with Judon a precursor to great news for Patriots fans? We’ll just have to wait and see.