Summer break arrived a day early for the Patriots.

New England on Wednesday announced it canceled the final day of its mandatory minicamp. The Patriots practiced Monday and Tuesday after hosting a series of voluntary organized team activity sessions over the previous two weeks.

Bill Belichick’s decision to cancel Wednesday’s practice doesn’t indicate another rules violation like the one that cost the Patriots two OTA sessions. The longtime head coach has a history of ditching the final day of spring practices if he’s happy with the work his team puts in up to that point.

Of course, New England has another important matter to address before leaving town. Free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly will visit the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday after meeting with the Tennessee Titans last weekend. One report indicates “there’s optimism” the two sides can reach a deal.

After that, Patriots and coaches will enjoy an extended vacation before starting training camp in late July.