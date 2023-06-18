Nick Pivetta came through for the Red Sox in Boston’s Game 1 win during Sunday’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

With nobody out and a runner on second base in the sixth inning, the Red Sox right-hander entered the tie game for Chris Murphy and retired the next three batters he faced. He then proceeded to help the bullpen shut it down against the Bronx Bombers, retiring all nine batters he faced in three scoreless innings.

“He was dominant tonight. Good fastball, good slider, cutter,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters in reference to Pivetta after Boston’s 6-2 series-clinching victory, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Pivetta has now pitched in 10 contests and 16 1/3 innings since being moved to the bullpen in late May. Over his last seven outings, he has allowed only four runs with merely one earned for a 0.82 ERA in 11.0 innings, per the team.

“I think this is a different pitcher as a reliever than as a starter,” Cora said. “His stuff is getting better. The cutter, slider mix is a good one. He’s not a two-pitch pitcher now. And he’s moving his fastball all over the place. He’s not only up in the zone. There’s a little bit more conviction, better tempo. He cleaned up a few things mechanic-wise and it’s paying of.”

It’s paying off both for Pivetta and the Red Sox.

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Yankees Game 1:

— Pivetta might have the biggest star on the mound in Sunday afternoon’s contest, but he certainly wasn’t alone. The Red Sox bullpen — Murphy (one hit allowed in 2 2/3 innings) and Chris Martin (one hit in one inning) — complemented Pivetta and pieced together an impressive showing. New York was held without a hit for seven consecutive innings.

Red Sox relievers have allowed seven earned runs in 31.1 innings (2.01 ERA) over their last eight games, per the team.

— Boston’s offense woke up during the fifth and sixth innings, too. The Red Sox scored two runs on two hits in the fifth and tacked on three runs on four hits (two doubles off the Green Monster) in the sixth inning.

“It’s good hitting conditions, we’ve been talking about that,” Cora said. “This is a team where we have a lot of lefties who can take advantage of it and we got two righties, now three with (Connor) Wong, that can pull the ball with power and hopefully they can take advantage of the Green Monster.”

— Cora was happy to see Kiké Hernández put together an impactful performance. Hernández (2-for-4, run) was one of four Red Sox batters to finish with multiple hits and got Boston’s two-out rally started in the sixth with an infield single.

“I know it’s been tough for him, but he had a good game,” Cora said. “We turned a double play, he put the ball in play, got a few hits, ran the bases well. I think when you’re in that situation and you feel like you have let us down, to contribute is always good.”

— Cora praised Murphy for his strike-throwing improvement. Murphy threw 28 of his 48 pitches for strikes with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

“He’s been under control here. That’s something that we’ve been working with him, throwing more strikes,” Cora said. “So far so good.”

— Cora is hopeful starting pitcher Brayan Bello will provide the Red Sox with some length in Game 2 of the doubleheader and also expects Kenley Jansen to pitch in the nightcap.

— For those keeping track at home: The Red Sox are 3-0 this season when wearing their yellow Nike City Connect uniforms and 18-4 since unveiling them in 2021, per the team.