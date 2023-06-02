Red Sox Weekend Warmup: Can Boston Hang With Powerhouse Rays?

We could learn a lot about the Boston Red Sox over the next 10 days.

The Red Sox, who just dropped two of three to the Cincinnati Reds upon returning home to Fenway Park, will spend the next week-plus battling three American League contenders: the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

The Guardians (25-31) currently are outside the playoff picture, but the Rays (40-18) entered Friday with the best record in Major League Baseball, while the Yankees (34-24) occupied the AL’s third wild-card spot behind the Baltimore Orioles (35-21) and Houston Astros (33-23). A good showing by the Red Sox (29-27), who sit four games behind the Yankees, would go a long way toward showing Boston isn’t to be taken lightly in 2023.

The jury has been out on these Red Sox since Opening Day, and a nine-game West Coast road trip in which they went 4-5 did little to offer clarity. If anything, the picture became blurrier as it relates to Boston’s potential this season — doubly so after its back-to-back losses to Cincinnati.

Highs and lows. That’s been the story of the Red Sox’s season. And the theme holds true heading into this weekend, when Boston hosts Tampa Bay for four games (weather permitting), including a scheduled doubleheader Saturday. Perhaps we’ll come out on the other end of this upcoming stretch with a better idea regarding the Red Sox’s direction.

Right now, more questions than answers hover over the Red Sox, starting with Chris Sale’s injury.

Red Sox odds (June 2)*

To win World Series: +6500

To win American League: +3200

To win AL East: +4000