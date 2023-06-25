Red Sox Wrap: Boston Falls Short In Avoiding Series Loss To White Sox

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Chicago White Sox, 4-1, in their series finale Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Red Sox dropped to 40-39 while the White Sox improved to 34-45 on their campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s offense wasn’t enough, failing to assemble any major signs of life against Chicago’s pitching.

The White Sox held the Red Sox to just five base hits, including just two for extra bases, which came courtesy of Adam Duvall. Chicago also kept six players in Boston’s initial starting lineup hitless. Duvall was also the only Boston hitter to record a multi-hit performance.

Despite having seven more opportunities with runners in scoring position than the White Sox, the Red Sox only countered on two of their eight total chances, leaving eight men stranded on the base paths. Boston was also kept off the scoreboard for the final six innings of the game.

The Red Sox have dropped two in a row, going 3-4 on their road trip.

STARS OF THE GAME

— White Sox relief pitcher Jesse Scholtens was elite, pitching four scoreless frames after being called upon in the third inning. The right-hander also allowed just two hits and struck out three Red Sox hitters, making for his best appearance with Chicago this season.

— White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. led all hitters in the contest, going 3-for-4 with two home runs off Boston starter Kutter Crawford and three RBIs.

— Duvall provided Boston’s biggest response from the lineup, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and finishing responsible for the only run scored by the Red Sox.

