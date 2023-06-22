Reese McGuire Leaves Red Sox Game Mid At-Bat With Injury

Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire left Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins with an apparent hand injury in his third at-bat.

In the at-bat, McGuire made contact and his hand flew off the bat as he dropped to the ground in pain. McGuire suffered a right oblique strain, according to the team as reported during NESN’s live broadcast.

With the count 0-1, Connor Wong came into the game for the injured Red Sox catcher and struck out. McGuire was 0-for-1 at the plate with a walk in the game and is slashing .267/.313/.352. McGuire picked off Royce Lewis as the Minnesota third baseman took a big lead toward home in the fourth inning.

With Boston honoring Jorge Alfaro’s opt-out clause on June 1 and the veteran catcher signing with the Colorado Rockies on June 15, the most likely recall would be 28-year-old Caleb Hamilton who has appeared in 30 games for Triple-A Worcester.