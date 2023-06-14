According to Stefon Diggs, someone involved in the Bills’ latest mess is not telling the truth.

The star wide receiver claimed as much through an Instagram story posted Tuesday when controversy overshadowed the first day of Buffalo’s mandatory minicamp. Sean McDermott told reporters Diggs did not attend the session and the Bills head coach admitted he was “very concerned” about the wideout’s absence. Diggs’ agent, meanwhile, claimed the three-time Pro Bowl selection had been in Buffalo since Monday and “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Diggs seemingly addressed the situation via social media later on in the evening.

“I just be letting people cap,” Diggs shared to his Instagram story. “If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg.”

Per a report from CBS’ Jonathan Jones, Diggs was at the Bills’ facility Monday and Tuesday morning but left before the start of the first minicamp practice. Quarterback Josh Allen vocalized support for Diggs after Day 1 of minicamp and noted all parties involved are internally “working on some things, not football related.”

Diggs, who registered over 1,200 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons in Buffalo, signed a four-year, $96 million extension with the Bills in April 2022.