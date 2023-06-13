Josh Allen Backs Bills Star Stefon Diggs After Minicamp Absence

There was a lot of speculation surrounding why Stefon Diggs was a no-show on the first day of the Buffalo Bills’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and quarterback Josh Allen addressed it head-on.

“I know internally, we’re working on some things, not football related,” Allen said per team-provided video. “But, you know Stef — he’s my guy. I (expletive) love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him.

“We wish he was in here today and was out there on the field with us, and that’s not the case. But I’ve got his back no matter what. I’ve got no doubts that we will figure out what’s going on. I freakin’ love him. I can’t stress that enough.”

Despite Diggs losing his temper on Allen following Buffalo’s divisional-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the 27-year-old signal caller doesn’t believe there is a personality conflict between himself and the wide receiver.

“I think that there’s some things that could’ve gone better last year and didn’t,” Allen said. “I think we’re just as an organization maybe not communicating the right way, with everything. So, again, just trying to talk and listen at the same time and hear him out.”

“I’ve got no doubts that we will figure out what’s going on.” Bills quarterback Josh Allen on teammate Stefon Diggs

Allen wouldn’t give specifics as to why Diggs wasn’t on the field with his teammates but expressed his desire to get him back sooner rather than later.

“I’m up here. I love him. I just want him to know I’ve got his back and I’m gonna do everything in my power to make sure we can — we can get him back,” Allen said. “‘Cause we are a much, much better team with him on the field and in order to accomplish the goals that we want to accomplish we need him.

“He’s an all-the-way-in dude. And once he’s all the way in, he’s gonna be all the way in. That’s why the guys gravitate toward him. He’s a fiery competitor and at the end of the day he wants to win. The team wants to win. He’s — make no mistake of it — he’s a Buffalo Bill and we’re gonna work it out.”

The Bills are the favorites to win the AFC East per odds set at FanDuel Sportsbook and Allen knows how important Diggs is to the organization.

“I wanna get back on the same page as him,” Allen said. He makes me a better quarterback and I feel I make him a better receiver and we’ve done this for three years together. … At the end of the day we both want to win and I got no doubt in my mind we can get back to that spot and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Allen added he spoke to Diggs regularly during the offseason and even earlier that day but reiterated the reasons for Diggs not being at minicamp would not be discussed in the open and would be kept within the organization.

“Again, whether it makes sense to anybody on the outside or not, that’s how he feels, and … you can’t take that lightly,” Allen said. “If someone feels a certain way you can’t just bubble over it. You gotta hear what they’re saying and try to understand it and try to work on it and that’s what we’re doing.”