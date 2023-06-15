Chris Paul isn’t counting out a re-run with the Phoenix Suns just yet, therefore, slowing down any sideline chit-chatter of the 12-time NBA All-Star joining the Boston Celtics anytime soon makes sense.

Paul, 38, was previously rumored to be waived by Phoenix, which would’ve sent him to free agency. But that was quickly shut down when Suns head coach Frank Vogel chalked up the entire situation to a “misunderstanding,” further adding to the confusion.

Now, with the NBA Finals wrapped up and the draft just days away, Paul is once again chiming in on his future.

“Absolutely,” Paul said of his desire to remain in Phoenix, according to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. “That’s why I’m here.”

Now, this doesn’t completely shut the door on Paul playing in Boston or anywhere that isn’t Phoenix for that matter. Again, at any given minute, the Suns could still waive Paul, who has over $30 million of partially guaranteed — until June 28 — salary due for next season, which means it really isn’t up to him at all.

For the better chunk of Paul’s three-year stint with Phoenix, the Suns have severely underachieved, booking just a single NBA Finals appearance which was built on a red carpet of luck. Since then, they’ve added Kevin Durant, watched as Devin Booker became a playoff beast and still couldn’t put it together. So it’s not completely hard to understand Paul’s perspective.

Paul is still valuable, yet beyond his prime. He’s still got enough in the tank — it seems — but is watching his window of capturing his fist-ever title rapidly close.

“I’ve talked with my family, we’ve had other conversations about what could be, what might be,” Paul explained in regard to his future. “I’ve talked with my agent. Talked with my brother.”

Meanwhile, the Celtics, albeit also overhyped underachievers for the better part of the last half-decade, have youth on their side. There’s no question that when looking through the lens of a ‘win now’ mindset, Paul would be a suitable addition.

He can run the floor and he’d provide all the attributes of a traditional point guard, which the Celtics haven’t had since Kemba Walker. Plus he’s a future Hall of Famer who’d bring the intangible of veteran leadership that can’t be matched by anyone on the current roster.

While Paul and Vogel have spoken, words are just words and there’s plenty of time for all sides to reconsider before Opening Night in October.