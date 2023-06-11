Tom Brady Shows Off Arm, Jokes About Coming Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady only is five months removed from his last NFL game, so it should come as no surprise to learn the seven-time Super Bowl champion can still sling it.

Brady showed off his arm strength and accuracy in a video with YouTube sensation Mr. Beast, who challenged the future Hall of Fame quarterback to hit a hovering drone out at sea. Prior to letting it rip, Brady proclaimed he should come out of retirement if he hit the drone on the first try. Sure enough, the 45-year-old uncorked a frozen rope off a yacht and clipped the wing of the drone on his first attempt.

Of course, a successful trick shot video isn’t going to bring Brady back to the game he dominated for two decades. Although some members of the football world aren’t ruling out TB12 putting the pads back on, Brady himself is “certain” he won’t play another down in the NFL.