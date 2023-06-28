It’s been a long-awaited journey back to the diamond for Trevor Story, however, the Boston Red Sox infielder continues to make the necessary strides.

Story, who made 94 appearances predominantly at second base with the Red Sox last season, landed on the 60-day injured list to begin 2023 after undergoing right elbow surgery in the offseason. Yet, with Boston in need of some middle infield reliability, Story’s return could position the two-time All-Star for a return at shortstop — which the 30-year-old hinted at on Wednesday.

Before the Red Sox continued their three-game series with the Marlins at Fenway Park, Story was spotted making throws at shortstop, claiming that his throwing velocity is at its best in four years, per Rob Bradford of WEEI.

Trevor Story said his velocity at times throwing shortstop is best since 2019. Just has to build up consistency. pic.twitter.com/wVZbwEOLfx — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) June 28, 2023

The aimed return date for Story is still August, yet it’s unknown whether Red Sox manager Alex Cora intends instantly to play him at shortstop or take his return slow as Boston’s designated hitter to start.

Considering how the defensive side of play has unfolded for the Red Sox this season, Story’s return could prove to be a huge difference-maker.

The Red Sox have committed 53 errors through their first 40 games, good for the second-most in Major League Baseball and the most in the American League.

“When we play good defense, we win games,” Cora said postgame on Tuesday night. “And when we give the opposition an extra 90 (feet), we don’t make plays, we don’t make double plays, we put ourselves in a bad spot.”