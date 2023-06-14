What Prized Free Agent Dalvin Cook Wants From His Next NFL Team

Dalvin Cook sure seems to be enjoying the freedom of free agency after being released by the Minnesota Vikings last week.

To the 2017 second-round pick, it’s a lot like playing a very popular video game.

“I play Madden a lot, and I do create a GM in Madden with my son, so we’ve been playing and stuff like that. Going through this process in real life it kind of feels like a creative game to me,” Cook said Tuesday on the “Rich Eisen Show,” as transcribed by ESPN. “It’s funny, man. It’s an exciting step in my life and a lot of people have reached out to me this past week. Just to reach out and see what I was thinking but there’s a lot of people reaching out.”

But Cook understands free agency isn’t all fun and games. He’s serious about finding a strong landing spot after spending six seasons with the Vikings and earning Pro Bowl honors four times.

Cook, who had surgery in February to repair a torn labrum, said he is feeling healthy and doesn’t want his workload to diminish for whatever team he plays for next.

“My shoulder is feeling great,” Cook said. “So, it’s like a waiting game right now at this point. Just trying to find that right situation, and I don’t think it’s a rush or anything.”

Cook added: “I want somebody who values Dalvin Cook. I want somebody that wants me to be there and give me the ball. I just want to go into the right situation so I can go help somebody win.”

Cook notched his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season in 2022 and scored eight touchdowns on the ground. He’s a dynamic back who can certainly add value to an offense, and it seems one team in particular is a likely destination for Cook.

Cook has been primarily linked to the Miami Dolphins ever since entering free agency. That connection makes since due to Cook being a Miami native.

It seems like Cook will end up there, but nothing is guaranteed in free agency. Perhaps, Cook puts himself on a different team when playing “Madden.”