Alex Cora punished Alex Verdugo last week, but there is no fracture in the relationship between the Red Sox manager and talented outfielder.

Cora pulled Verdugo from the middle game of the Boston-Cleveland series at Progressive Field due to lack of hustle and benched him for the finale. Boston’s skipper claimed he wasn’t trying to make an example out of Verdugo, but he felt the 27-year-old’s effort level was “not acceptable” and warranted punishment.

Verdugo revisited the benching Tuesday and while he admitted it “didn’t sit well” with him, he acknowledged he understood Cora’s decision and stressed there were “no bad feelings” toward his manager. Cora sang a similar tune and vocalized a general disclaimer about punishments for players.

“Nothing here is personal,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “It’s just business. It’s just what’s beneficial for the organization. … It’s part of it. That happened to me, probably, as a player. I can tell you a few times Tito (Francona) got mad at me throughout the two or three years I was here. You never take it personal. You understand the manager is coming from the right angle and wants you to be better. I think, with him, he understands. We talk about it. He knows I want him to be great. There’s more in that kid. Much more.”

Cora, Verdugo and the Red Sox will try to get back in the win column Wednesday when they host the Colorado Rockies for the finale of their interleague series. NESN’s full coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.