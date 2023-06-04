Why Chaim Bloom, Red Sox Felt Rob Refsnyder Deserving Of Extension

The Red Sox on Saturday came to terms on a contract extension with Rob Refsnyder, linking the veteran outfielder to Boston for at least the 2024 campaign with a club option the following year.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom explained why the organization felt the extension of Refsnyder, who signed non-guaranteed contracts during much of his career, was well-deserved.

“The body of work since he put on our uniform just speaks for itself,” Bloom told reporters at Fenway Park before Saturday’s doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “Not everybody is able to show that consistency, even when the playing time is inconsistent.”

The 32-year-old Refsnyder has played 92 games with the Red Sox during the last two seasons. He’s hit .284 with a .791 OPS all while recording one home run and 17 RBIs in 100 plate appearances this season. He played 57 games in 2022 when Kiké Hernández served as Boston’s primary center fielder and has rotated in center this season with Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida primarily locking down the corners.

“Any time we make this sort of a deal with a player, it’s about the player and it’s about the person,” Bloom told reporters. “Since Rob has come in here, he’s done a lot of things to help us win games on both sides of the ball. Great at-bat every single time, plays the game the right way. And in (the clubhouse), he does a lot of things to help the group. He’s an outstanding teammate.”

Refsnyder initially signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Red Sox in Dec. 2021 before being given a guaranteed deal for 2023.

“I just sit here super humbled, super grateful,” Refsnyder told reporters after signing the extension. “I’ve had this game taken away from me a couple of times, just based off performance. I just sit here very grateful, very humbled and thankful. I get to play in the greatest baseball city and the greatest ballpark. I definitely don’t lose sight of that.”