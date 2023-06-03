Red Sox’s Rob Refsnyder ‘Super Humbled’ By Contract Extension

Rob Refsnyder questioned whether or not his Major League Baseball career was over last year, but on Saturday, he extended his future with the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old agreed to a one-year extension through the 2024 season with Boston that includes a $2 million club option for 2025. The deal reportedly is worth $1.85 million and includes multiple performance bonuses and escalators.

Refsnyder signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox last season, but he wondered if his time would be shortened after a move to Triple-A Worcester. But the outfielder got his chance and made an immediate impact and signed a new contract to the 2023 season, and after Saturday, he’ll be a key member of the team for at least two seasons.

“I just sit here super humbled, super grateful,” Refsnyder told reporters, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “I’ve had this game taken away from me a couple of times, just based off performance. I just sit here very grateful, very humbled and thankful. I get to play in the greatest baseball city and the greatest ballpark. I definitely don’t lose sight of that.”

While Refsnyder simply is a fourth outfielder on the team, his impact has been felt in the locker room as Justin Turner sat in during his news conference with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom as a show of support, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

The eighth-year veteran played for five different franchises before arriving to Boston, including the New York Yankees, and his skills have been valued as part of manager Alex Cora’s lineup, especially against left-handed pitchers.

Refsnyder started the first game of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, who Refsnyder played for in 2018.