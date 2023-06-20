Why Jarren Duran Plans To Give Gifts To Red Sox Teammate

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran collected not one, not two, but three doubles Monday night in Minnesota.

And over the course of his highly productive evening at Target Field, the 26-year-old speedster nearly exceeded that total in the broken bat department.

Duran shattered two pieces of lumber in Boston’s 9-3 win over the Twins. However, the damage wasn’t done to Duran’s own bat collection. A few of the bats belonged to Justin Turner, who started lending his equipment to the Red Sox sparkplug last week.

Although it might not be in the form of bats, Duran does intend to reimburse Turner for the busted lumber.

“I have to buy him some gifts for that,” Duran told reporters after Boston’s fifth straight victory, per The Boston Globe.

Although Turner might be reluctant to keep lending Duran his bats, the third-year pro definitely should try to keep using them. Dating back to last Monday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies, Duran collected seven hits over his last seven games to go along with two RBIs.

Duran will try to keep it going Tuesday when the Red Sox and the Twins meet for Game 2 of their four-game series. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with first pitch to follow 7:40 p.m.