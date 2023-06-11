Why Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo Loves Playing At Yankee Stadium

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is embracing partaking in the team’s all-time rivalry with the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox took the field in New York for the finale of their first series of the season against the Yankees on Sunday night, and while getting ready on the on-deck circle just minutes before first pitch, Verdugo explained what he enjoys about playing in enemy territory at Yankee Stadium.

“I think the atmosphere here and obviously, you know, it’s a big rivalry with us. It’s been like that for years and these guys bring it, man,” Verdugo told Buster Olney during ESPN’s pregame broadcast. “They’re one of the best in the game and we love to come over and obviously compete against them.

“We feel like we got a good chance anytime we face these guys, but they got us for the better of it last year. So now we’re trynna take this series and move onto something this year.”

Boston, while working its way through a rough first half of the season, still has a shot at taking the first series with New York, tied 1-1 entering the series finale. Meanwhile, the Yankees climbed to 10 games above .500 (38-28) with Saturday night’s 3-1 win over the Red Sox, keeping them well within reach for a run at the American League East crown.

In 27 games played prior to Sunday, Verdugo has hit .255/.296/.451 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs at Yankee Stadium.