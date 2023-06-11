Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Adam Duvall Sits, Jarren Duran Returns

The Red Sox and the Yankees will wrap up their three-game series in the Bronx on Sunday night.

Brayan Bello will be on the bump for the visitors when they to try win their first series of the season against their fiercest foe. The 24-year-old is coming off a quality start against one of the baseball’s most potent lineups Monday when he limited the Tampa Bay Rays to three runs on six hits across six innings. Bello will be opposed by fellow right-hander Clarke Schmidt, who logged an identical pitching line Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Boston manager Alex Cora made a few tweaks to the starting nine used in Saturday’s loss. Jarren Duran will patrol center field after Adam Duvall played back-to-back games following his return from the injured list Friday. Pablo Reyes will handle shortstop duties in the finale while Kiké Hernández moves over to second base in place of Christian Arroyo. Reese McGuire will stay behind the plate to do the catching for Bello.

Here are the starting lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

RED SOX (32-33)

Jarren Duran, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Pablo Reyes, SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (3-4, 3.97 ERA)

YANKEES (38-28)

Kole Calhoun, RF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Jake Bauers, LF

D.J. LeMahieu, 3B

Billy McKinney, CF

Jose Trevino, C

Oswaldo Cabrera, SS