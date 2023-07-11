Arbitration Hearing Dates Set For Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic

The Boston Bruins have already made plenty of moves this offseason, but there’s still business that needs to be tended to when it comes to the roster.

While the Bruins still await retirement decisions from Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the franchise is looking to come to contract agreements with restricted free agents Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic.

Both filed for salary arbitration last week and the NHLPA revealed their hearing dates Monday. Swayman’s hearing date is scheduled for July 30 while Frederic’s is slated two days after that.

Even though those appointments are on the docket for the Bruins, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will occur with teams and players still able to negotiate up to the hearing date. Defenseman Ian Mitchell, who was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this offseason along with Alec Regula for Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno, agreed to a one-year deal worth $775,00 on Monday to avoid arbitration.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins probably hope they can pull off something similar when it comes to Swayman and Frederic, even though they’ll command a bigger contract figure than Mitchell.

Swayman was overshadowed by Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark this past season, but the 24-year-old turned in a stellar season while splitting time with Ullmark in net. Swayman posted a 24-6-4 record in 37 games with a 2.27 goal against average and a .920 save percentage.

Frederic, 25, delivered a breakout season in his fifth year in the NHL. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound forward played in 79 games, totaling career highs in goals (17), assists (14) and points (31).

With arbitration dates for Swayman and Frederic looming, the Bruins continued to sure up the fringes of their roster Tuesday by agreeing to a deal with forward Marc McLaughlin.