Patrice Bergeron ended his incredible 19-season run with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, announcing his retirement from the NHL.
The 38-year-old ends his career as the league’s only six-time Selke Trophy winner. Bergeron also finished with the third most games played (1,294) as a member of the Bruins and currently is the franchise’s third-leading scorer (1,040 points). He won the 2011 Stanley Cup with Boston and spent his final three seasons as its captain.
Bergeron’s career was legendary, which is why the Boston community and sports world took their time to pay respect to No. 37.
NESN will celebrate Bergeron’s career with the Bruins, beginning Tuesday morning with its “Merçi, Patrice” coverage. The celebration will extend into Wednesday, beginning at 11 a.m. ET both days.
Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images