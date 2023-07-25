Patrice Bergeron ended his incredible 19-season run with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, announcing his retirement from the NHL.

The 38-year-old ends his career as the league’s only six-time Selke Trophy winner. Bergeron also finished with the third most games played (1,294) as a member of the Bruins and currently is the franchise’s third-leading scorer (1,040 points). He won the 2011 Stanley Cup with Boston and spent his final three seasons as its captain.

Bergeron’s career was legendary, which is why the Boston community and sports world took their time to pay respect to No. 37.

The definition of a Boston athlete.



Thanks for everything you gave this city, Bergy. pic.twitter.com/gUScAqEjMM — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 25, 2023

Few athletes have represented their franchise, city and sport as well as Patrice Bergeron did for two decades.



Respect to an absolute legend on a helluva run 🫡 https://t.co/k1WTPkQgHj — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 25, 2023

The perfect player. The perfect teammate. The perfect leader. A guy who consistently represented his City, his Team and most importantly ‘the game’ the way we all wish we could. Congrats Patrice! https://t.co/44KelGqY0m — Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard) July 25, 2023

One of us forever. Thanks for everything Patrice. https://t.co/WwXzk7wZuI — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) July 25, 2023

David Andrews on Patrice Bergeron’s retirement: “It’s crazy. What an amazing career he’s had.” pic.twitter.com/UA268eK2Mw — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 25, 2023

Respected for the consistency and competitiveness he brought to the game, Patrice Bergeron has long been viewed as the perfect hockey player by his peers. pic.twitter.com/ERo8yUAmuI — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 25, 2023

Matthew Slater on Patrice Bergeron: "I think he should be celebrated as an icon of Boston and Boston Sports. Consistency is a think about him that stands out to me…Another thing I appreciate is the loyalty, with the way pro sports are nowadays." — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) July 25, 2023

NESN will celebrate Bergeron’s career with the Bruins, beginning Tuesday morning with its “Merçi, Patrice” coverage. The celebration will extend into Wednesday, beginning at 11 a.m. ET both days.