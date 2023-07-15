LOUDON, N.H. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski began racing professionally in 2004 in the Craftsman Truck Series at just 20 years old.

He didn’t last too long in the Truck Series before making the jump to stock car in 2006.

Although he had relationships with both JR Motorsports and Hendrick Motorsports, the teams didn’t have room for Keselowski to drive full-time since NASCAR legend Mark Martin opted to keep racing one additional year instead of retiring in 2010.

“I think that decision had a significant trickle-down effect,” Keselowski said after qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday. “Not just for Mark, not just for me, but for probably hundreds if not 1000s of people and dynamics of teams and where people went and how things shook out.”

Martin’s decision ultimately led Keselowski to Team Penske where he won his first Sprint Cup Series championship in 2012.

“That’s a butterfly effect for sure,” Keselowski said of Martin’s decision. “It’s an interesting question of where things would have gone but they didn’t go that way. I’m thrilled to death with where my life’s taken me and where my career has taken me, no major complaints.”

“I’m living my dream so I can’t really complain about it.” NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski

Keselowski raced for Team Penske for 11 years before becoming part of the ownership group at Roush Fenway Racing and rebranding itself to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing for the start of the 2022 racing season.

For the veteran driver, making the jump to owner was a natural step in the progression of his career — without any pressure.

“I don’t know if pressure is the right word,” Keselowski said. “It’s more opportunities, more responsibilities. A lot of responsibility to people and you feel that for sure, but I hate to use the term pressure because that’s such a negative connotation.

“But you know, I feel lucky to get to be a racecar driver and an owner and I’m living my dream so I can’t really complain about it.”

Keselowski will begin the New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s Crayon 301 on Sunday in ninth position, seeking his first win of the 2023 Cup Series season.