LOUDON, N.H. — With seven races remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, Brad Keselowski is positioned to make the playoffs, but as the saying goes — there are no guarantees.

Even currently seated in 12-of-16 playoff spots with a 100-point lead, Keselowski doesn’t want to get too comfortable that he won’t be knocked off.

“The only way I’m gonna feel comfortable is if we have 100-point lead and one car cushion at Daytona and we don’t have either of those,” Keselowski said after qualifying on Saturday for the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “Right now, we have almost a 100-point cushion but they’re really only a two-car cushion and we’d like more than that. There’s some really good cars that haven’t won races as well.”

Keselowski is 124 points behind leader William Byron, with seven Top 10 finishes and three in the Top 5. His best finish of the 2023 season was when he clinched second at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the fifth race of the season.

Keselowski obviously feels comfortable racing at Atlanta because the 39-year-old added 42 points to his total last week in the second and final race at the venue.

“We did get a lot of points. And that felt good,” Keselowski said. “And we’re continuing to build our company and our team. So that feels good, but certainly would feel much better with a win.”

Keselowski won the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series in 2012 for Team Penske prior to the playoff format and series name changes in 2014.

Two years ago, Keselowski left Team Penske to become the driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing. With Keselowski joining the team as part owner, RFR changed its name to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.