Boston Bruins’ 2022 draft pick Matthew Poitras received some attention for his performances at development camp Tuesday and Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena.

The 54th overall pick participated in 63 games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League last season, netting 16 goals along with 79 assists.

Many took to Twitter to reflect on the young center’s notable performances at the Bruins practice facility.

Poitras was seen in clips from July 4th’s session facing off against another up-and-coming center Brett Harrison.

Two of the Bruins’ most promising center prospects in Matthew Poitras and Brett Harrison. pic.twitter.com/Sy0DTOtOIJ — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) July 4, 2023

Matthew Poitras just dangled through a defenseman and roofed a backhand off both posts. The man is showing out today. #NHLBruins development camp — Tommy Calautti (@TCalauttis) July 4, 2023

Bruins Network called Poitras the Black and Gold’s “most intriguing prospect” because of the “pro-style game he brings.” He is just 19 years old.

Matthew Poitras might be the most intriguing prospect in Boston due to the pro-style game he brings. Whenever he had the puck in drills today, he was the one driving while the others followed him. He needs way more time IMO but he’s got some real poise and talent at C. #NHLBruins — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) July 4, 2023

Matthew Poitras’ hockey IQ is off the charts, making some unbelievable plays in the 2 on 1 drills #NHLBruins



I really could see him making a push to make this roster. — Drop the Mitts Hockey (@DropMittsHockey) July 5, 2023

The 5-foot-11 center signed a three-year, $870,000 entry-level contract with the Bruins on May 5.

Popular belief is that Matthew Poitras could push to make the #NHLBruins roster this season and from the looks of his play I’m more and more confident everyday in that conclusion — Michael Sullivan (@_MikeSullivan) July 4, 2023

Poitras is working his way up in hopes of earning a Bruins roster spot, just like prospect winger Fabian Lysell.

He could have a really bright future ahead, especially with the return of Bruins veteran center Patrice Bergeron up in the air.