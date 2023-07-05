Boston Bruins’ 2022 draft pick Matthew Poitras received some attention for his performances at development camp Tuesday and Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena.
The 54th overall pick participated in 63 games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League last season, netting 16 goals along with 79 assists.
Many took to Twitter to reflect on the young center’s notable performances at the Bruins practice facility.
Poitras was seen in clips from July 4th’s session facing off against another up-and-coming center Brett Harrison.
Bruins Network called Poitras the Black and Gold’s “most intriguing prospect” because of the “pro-style game he brings.” He is just 19 years old.
The 5-foot-11 center signed a three-year, $870,000 entry-level contract with the Bruins on May 5.
Poitras is working his way up in hopes of earning a Bruins roster spot, just like prospect winger Fabian Lysell.
He could have a really bright future ahead, especially with the return of Bruins veteran center Patrice Bergeron up in the air.
Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images