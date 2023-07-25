There might not be a single person who knows more about Patrice Bergeron’s impact on the Boston Bruins than Cam Neely.

Neely not only watched the majority of Bergeron’s career as the president of the Bruins, but was a similarly impactful member of Boston’s organization during his playing career. They were both the face of the franchise at one point or another, which gives Neely a unique viewpoint of Bergeron’s retirement.

The Hockey Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the six-time Selke Trophy winner Tuesday.

“Patrice is a perfect example of what Boston Bruins hockey is all about,” Neely said in a team-released statement. “He has been an amazing teammate and an extraordinary leader, helping establish a culture of work ethic, respect and selflessness. On the ice Patrice has been one of the greatest all-around players in league history and in the community, he has led the way in giving back to this great city and its fans.

“The Bruins organization is fortunate to have had Patrice represent us for the last 20 years, and we wish him and his family the best in their next chapter.”

The Bruins relayed plenty of messages Tuesday, with team owner Jeremy Jacobs and the team thanking Bergeron for his impact on the organization. The entire Boston community joined in, as well. NESN is set to celebrate Bergeron’s career with its “Merçi, Patrice” coverage. The celebration will extend into Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. ET.