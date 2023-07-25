While Patrice Bergeron has six Selkie awards and one Stanley Cup to his name, the longtime Boston Bruins center might best be remembered as one of the top leaders in all of sports.

That’s exactly how Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs will remember Boston’s second-round pick in the 2003 NHL Draft.

Jacobs on Tuesday shared a statement after Bergeron announced his retirement from the National Hockey League. Boston’s captain played 19 seasons with the Black and Gold.

“Patrice was a quiet and effective leader from the day he came to Boston. He led by example and through hard work, which made him that much more respected among his teammates and throughout the league,” Jacobs wrote.

“The Boston Bruins are a stronger organization for him having been here. He will forever be a Bruin.”

The Bruins relayed a messaged of their own Tuesday, thanking Bergeron for his impact on the organization. Bergeron shared a heartfelt letter announcing his decision, as well.