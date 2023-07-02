Celtics Reportedly Sought Reunion With Veteran Guard, Beat Out By Rival

Brad Stevens and company reportedly were hoping for a reunion with a former Boston Celtics guard, but ultimately lost out to a conference rival.
Josh Richardson, who played in Boston during the 2021-22 campaign, reportedly has joined the Miami Heat on a two-year deal worth $6 million. But before agreeing to head to South Beach, Richardson also garnered interest from the Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto.
The 29-year-old Richardson averaged 9.7 points on 44.3% from the field in 44 games with the Celtics.
Story continues below advertisement
He ultimately was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in February of that season, a deal which resulted in Derrick White landing in Boston. Richardson has since went on to play with the Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans, serving as a reserve guard as he averaged 10.1 points in 65 games last season.
Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images