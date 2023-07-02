Celtics Reportedly Sought Reunion With Veteran Guard, Beat Out By Rival

Brad Stevens and company reportedly were hoping for a reunion with a former Boston Celtics guard, but ultimately lost out to a conference rival.

Josh Richardson, who played in Boston during the 2021-22 campaign, reportedly has joined the Miami Heat on a two-year deal worth $6 million. But before agreeing to head to South Beach, Richardson also garnered interest from the Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto.

Josh Richardson also drew interest from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, league sources told @hoopshype. The Miami Heat’s Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra called to recruit Richardson to Miami. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2023

The 29-year-old Richardson averaged 9.7 points on 44.3% from the field in 44 games with the Celtics.

He ultimately was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in February of that season, a deal which resulted in Derrick White landing in Boston. Richardson has since went on to play with the Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans, serving as a reserve guard as he averaged 10.1 points in 65 games last season.