Celtics Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Bidder Shut Down By Boston

The Boston Celtics might’ve shut the door on Malcolm Brogdon trade talks for good.

Previously, Brogdon was rumored to be involved in Boston’s initially reported three-team deal for Kristaps Porzingis. But health concerns from the Los Angeles Clippers derailed that swap from falling through, leaving the Celtics no choice other than dealing Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s also leading the C’s to stick by the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year, according to an anonymous NBA executive.

“We asked about him and we were told he’s a valued member of their team,” one anonymous league executive told Heavy’s Steve Bullpet. “… They said he’s a valued member of their team, and that’s where it ended. I don’t know if that changes down the line, but we didn’t get anywhere. And I’m pretty sure we aren’t the only team that got that response.”

Considering where the Celtics roster stands in the aftermath of the Porzingis blockbuster, Brogdon is at his most valuable to Boston now.

The Celtics lost the heart and soul of their team in Smart, but running with Brogdon as the leader off the bench and Derrick White in the starting lineup proved to be efficient. That was a looming concern before the season started, holding a trio of starter-worthy guards on the same roster, but it worked. Therefore, dealing Brogdon, who might get the nod to start — depending on how head coach Joe Mazzulla sets his units — makes no sense.

Despite playing a career-low 26 minutes per game, Brogdon still averaged a leveled offensive output, scoring 14.9 points while shooting a career-high 44.4% from 3-point range in 67 games played.

Brogdon’s patience and sacrifice last season should pay off through an inherited role of greater responsibility come the start of next season.