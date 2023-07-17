Crayon 301 Live Stream: Watch NASCAR New Hampshire Race Online, On TV

After Mother Nature forced a change to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, drivers are set to convene Monday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The stage is set for the Crayon 301 in Loudon, N.H. The race was originally slated for Sunday afternoon, but heavy rain in the New England region forced yet another adjustment to the Cup Series docket.

Christopher Bell owns the pole position and is tied with Martin Truex Jr. for the shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim the checkered flag. Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, William Byron and Denny Hamlin — all currently in the playoff field — round out the betting favorites.

Here’s how to watch the Crayon 301 online and on TV:

When: Monday, July 17 at noon ET

TV: USA Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock