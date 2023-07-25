Patrice Bergeron’s skills and leadership for the Boston Bruins go beyond his past titles, such as the 2011 Stanley Cup and six Selke trophies.

It’s evident the former team captain had an impact on those around him, including Bruins president Cam Neely, owner Jeremy Jacobs and many teams and players.

Bruins general manager and former player Don Sweeney chimed in on Bergeron and his career following his retirement announcement Tuesday.

“Patrice Bergeron has earned his place among the greatest players and leaders to wear a Boston Bruins uniform,” Sweeney said in a team-released statement. “It has been a privilege to get to know and work with Patrice as a hockey player and as a person.

“We will miss his leadership, his empathy, and his talent wearing the Spoked-B,” Sweeney continued. “From the Bruins’ family to the Bergeron family, a sincere thank you and we wish you happiness and congratulations!”

Among the greatest to don the Spoked-B.

The 38-year-old’s retirement leaves a lot of gaps to fill for the Bruins, with Sweeney making note of his “leadership,” “empathy” and “talent.”