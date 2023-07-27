Did Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Hint At Payton Pritchard’s Role In Boston?

The Celtics still haven’t addressed the major offseason question surrounding Payton Pritchard’s future in Boston.

They cleaned up the coaching staff and added to the front court and bench, but the Celtics have yet to make a clear stance on their Pritchard dilemma. And with two seasons left under contract before becoming a restricted free agent, there aren’t many reasons to keep the Oregon product on board, right?

Well, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla may have hinted at Pritchard’s security in Boston, after naming Derrick White the team’s starting point guard next season.

“We have the ability to play small, we have the ability to play big,” Mazulla told reporters Wednesday, per CLNS Media video. “And so, with some of the changes that we made, it opens up a lot of opportunities for Derrick, Payton and Malcolm (Brogdon). And so, I think that’s really important is that those three feel like we have an opportunity to grow them, we have an opportunity to help them on both ends of the floor. Those three guys at the guard spot is a part of our identity and a part of where we need to get to on offense and defense.”

Last season was anything but an opportunity for growth and that remained the case until the final game, exclusively for Pritchard. The 25-year-old clawed for minutes, recording a 13.4-minute average through 48 games played while attempting 5.1 field goals — all career lows.

That prompted Pritchard, who’d filled a minor outside shooting role off the bench in previous seasons, to contemplate whether or not Boston would be the place for him moving forward. It sparked a mental tug-a-war following the trade deadline after Pritchard wasn’t dealt. However, since then, the C’s have still prolonged the issue of holding Pritchard in a non-existent role, plummeting his stock value before hitting the free agency market.

Playing behind White and Brodgon plus with recently-drafted guard Jordan Wash added to the equation, Marcus Smart’s departure isn’t looking like enough. Pritchard didn’t work out in Boston last season, therefore, promoting an undersized guard doesn’t seem ideal.

Pritchard will become a restricted free agent in 2024.