Dolphins Star Jalen Ramsey Shares Message After Knee Injury

Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey is keeping his spirits high even after a suffering a knee injury that will cost him the majority of his first season with Miami.

The veteran cornerback, who was the prize acquisition of the Dolphins this season, sustained the injury during a training camp practice Thursday and is expected to be sidelined until December, which will rule him out for both matchups with the New England Patriots.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport, the veteran cornerback underwent a full meniscus repair Friday and Ramsey revealed how he felt when sharing a message on social media following the procedure.

“Surgery went well,” Ramsey tweeted. “To my teammates and fans, thank you for the prayers and support!! I promise I will attack this rehab and be back stronger than ever… this will just part of the greater story down the stretch! Adversity is opportunity! God is so great! FIN5 UP!”

It’s a tough blow for the Dolphins to lose Ramsey for a significant amount of time. And it’s unclear how the 28-year-old, who is now on his third team, will bounce back from the injury.

Miami’s secondary certainly takes a hit with Ramsey slated to be the Dolphins’ No. 1 corner. They can still lean on on four-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard, but there isn’t much depth behind him and it will quickly force rookie Cam Smith, who was selected in the second round, into the spotlight.

The Dolphins surrendered the ninth-most points per game (23.5) a season ago and were middle of the pack in yards allowed per game (337.8).

Miami seemed like it would take a step forward defensively with the addition of Ramsey, but now the Dolphins will need to figure things out on that side of the field without him.