Ex-Heat Guard Points Out Key Flaws That Hurt Celtics In Playoffs

The Celtics had quite the offseason following a tough Eastern Conference finals loss to the Miami Heat in Game 7 back in May.

Boston brought in Kristaps Porzingis in a blockbuster trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Celtics also dealt Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks for multiple second-round picks

Although the team has changed since its embarrassing elimination, former Heat and current Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent reflected on what he thought went wrong for the Celtics in the playoffs.

“I think first off, Boston is a hell of a team and was a hell of a team these last two years,” Vincent said, on the “Old Man and The Three” podcast. “(Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown raise a lot of havoc for the defense.

“It almost seemed like to me, truthfully, they had something going on over there. Despite our game plan, so much has to go right to win in this league and if you aren’t fully right internally, it shows in different ways.”

Despite what might’ve went wrong in the 2023 playoffs, the Celtics are favored to take home the NBA championship following their offseason moves.